Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 54,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,669,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $942,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $10,653,623. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $694.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,873. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $696.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

