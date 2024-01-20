Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 106,940 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

