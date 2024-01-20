Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $456.82 and a 1 year high of $828.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

