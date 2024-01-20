Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

