Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

