Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $421.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.08 and its 200-day moving average is $378.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $275.71 and a 52-week high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.