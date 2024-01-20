Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

