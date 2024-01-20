Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,268.59.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,334.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,251.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,044.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

