Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

GPN opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

