Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRM opened at $280.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

