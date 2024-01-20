Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,388 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.45 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.