Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

BATS MTUM opened at $164.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

