Craig Hallum Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.37.

FIVE stock opened at $186.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.62. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

