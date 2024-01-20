Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAST. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a PE ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

