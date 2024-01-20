Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

