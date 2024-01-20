CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.06. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,841.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $97.26 and a 52-week high of $290.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

