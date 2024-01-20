Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

