Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,763,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.52. 1,563,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

