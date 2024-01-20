Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $210,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.17. 2,838,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

