Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 16,757 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,072,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 968,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 905,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,524. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $37.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.