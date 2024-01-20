Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. 129,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $48.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

