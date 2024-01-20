Crumly & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.18. The company had a trading volume of 70,325,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,781,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $275.71 and a fifty-two week high of $421.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

