Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 238 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

BA stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. 14,345,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,779,416. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

