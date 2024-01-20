Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 285 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,711,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

