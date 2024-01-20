Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.33 on Friday, hitting $551.75. 2,123,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,852. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.89 and its 200 day moving average is $512.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

