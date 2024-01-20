Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 299 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

MGK opened at $268.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

