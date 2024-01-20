Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.