Csenge Advisory Group Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

