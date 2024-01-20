Csenge Advisory Group Has $460,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $312.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.41 and a fifty-two week high of $312.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

