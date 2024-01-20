Csenge Advisory Group Has $603,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,531,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.