Csenge Advisory Group Has $639,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

