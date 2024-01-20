Csenge Advisory Group Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $129.81 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.