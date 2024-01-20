Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

