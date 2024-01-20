Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The India Fund by 129,287.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The India Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

