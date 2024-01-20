Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,046 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

