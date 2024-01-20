Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $281.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.30 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.07. The company has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $273,403,451 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

