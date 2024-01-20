Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 77,644 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.1 %

BLDR stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $172.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.