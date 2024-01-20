Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

