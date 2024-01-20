Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,577 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,471,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

