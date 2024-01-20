Csenge Advisory Group Sells 643 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2,688.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,904,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,505,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after buying an additional 231,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 165,718 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 415,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 269,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

