Csenge Advisory Group Takes $574,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $71,994,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $47,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,473,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $133.65 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $134.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

