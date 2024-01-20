Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,954. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.