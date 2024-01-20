Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,662,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $98.61 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

