Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.