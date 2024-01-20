CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

