CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in CubeSmart by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 518,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 224,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

