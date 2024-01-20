Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSK opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

