Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

