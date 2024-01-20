Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.64 and a 200 day moving average of $389.96.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

