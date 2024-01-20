Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,540 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.30.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $204.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $209.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

